Training Authority’s Operations Officer resigns

Posted by | Mar 3, 2021 |

The Namibia Training Authority (NTA) this week announced the resignation of Chief Operations Officer, Richwell Lukonga, who has left the organisation to pursue new professional interests.

Mornay Louw, Manager: Corporate Communications, Marketing and Advocacy at the NTA said this is effective from 31 March and to ensure continuity, Tobias Nambala, General Manager: TVET Regulations is to take charge of the operations portfolio until a suitable replacement is identified and appointed.

“We recognise Lukonga’s immense contribution to our evolving growth strategy and we thank him for his dedicated service, deep insight and bolstering execution, which added immeasurable value to the organisation’s operations specifically and to the growth of the country’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training sector in general,” added Louw.

Louw said that prior to Lukonga’s appointment as Chief Operations Officer on a five year contract in December 2016, he served that NTA in the capacities of Manager: Industry and Councils Engagement and General Manager: Operations respectively.

“We respect his decisions and wish him well in his future endeavours,” concluded Louw.

 

