Select Page

Scientific Society’s online presentation, discussion to zoom in on ‘The Fugitive, a Mother’s Endeavour’

Posted by | Mar 2, 2021 | ,

Scientific Society’s online presentation, discussion to zoom in on ‘The Fugitive, a Mother’s Endeavour’

The Namibia Scientific Society will be hosting an online presentation and discussion via Zoom, titled ‘The Fugitive, a Mother’s Endeavour’, on 8 March at 19:00, organized by Andrew Fordred from Cynetio Cyber Security Solutions

The presentation and discussion will be led by Josephine Wentzel, from Canada, the mother of Krystal Mitchell who was murdered in San Diego, USA by her former boyfriend Raymond McLeod (RJ), who fled the US after killing her.

Wentzel will share the event surrounding the murder of her daughter, which importantly provide precursors of looming violence, a full insight into her unrelenting hunt for, the fugitive RJ. She will also give insight into McLeod who still remains at large and her experience of currently providing support to families in similar circumstances.

A 2019 research report by the United Nations stated, 87,000 women were killed globally in 2017 of which 30,000 were killed by a current or former partner. The report states further that Africa is the region where women run the greatest risk of being killed by an intimate partner.

“Namibia as with other African countries is not immune, NamPol crime reports show that not a week passes without incidents of rape, violent assault or murder perpetrated against women of this country.”

The Namibia Scientific Society is inviting everyone to connect online and join from their homes or offices for this presentation and discussion.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Number of COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers worrisome – Minister

Number of COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers worrisome – Minister

17 December 2020

Tight liquidity dampens run-away property market

Tight liquidity dampens run-away property market

20 January 2017

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back- Film Review

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back- Film Review

18 November 2016

Experience the coming-alive of stone through the gifted hands of Ngavee at the FNCC

Experience the coming-alive of stone through the gifted hands of Ngavee at the FNCC

16 August 2018