Scientific Society’s online presentation, discussion to zoom in on ‘The Fugitive, a Mother’s Endeavour’

The Namibia Scientific Society will be hosting an online presentation and discussion via Zoom, titled ‘The Fugitive, a Mother’s Endeavour’, on 8 March at 19:00, organized by Andrew Fordred from Cynetio Cyber Security Solutions

The presentation and discussion will be led by Josephine Wentzel, from Canada, the mother of Krystal Mitchell who was murdered in San Diego, USA by her former boyfriend Raymond McLeod (RJ), who fled the US after killing her.

Wentzel will share the event surrounding the murder of her daughter, which importantly provide precursors of looming violence, a full insight into her unrelenting hunt for, the fugitive RJ. She will also give insight into McLeod who still remains at large and her experience of currently providing support to families in similar circumstances.

A 2019 research report by the United Nations stated, 87,000 women were killed globally in 2017 of which 30,000 were killed by a current or former partner. The report states further that Africa is the region where women run the greatest risk of being killed by an intimate partner.

“Namibia as with other African countries is not immune, NamPol crime reports show that not a week passes without incidents of rape, violent assault or murder perpetrated against women of this country.”

The Namibia Scientific Society is inviting everyone to connect online and join from their homes or offices for this presentation and discussion.