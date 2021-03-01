Select Page

Energy ministry lifts suspension of applications for new fuel retail and wholesale licenses

The Ministry of Mines and Energy announced that suspension of applications for new fuel retail and wholesale Licences has been lifted, effective 02 March.

The applications for these licenses were temporary suspension until 28 February 2021, due to a ministry reviewing the procedures and requirements leading to granting of Fuel Wholesale Licenses and erecting of new Fuel Retail sites.

The new requirements, guidelines and application forms can be obtained at the Directorate of Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, and is also available on the Ministry’s website.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

