Tura Magic crowned champions of the NFA Women’s Super League Cup

Tura Magic was crowned the champions of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) Women’s Super League Cup after defeating Galz & Goals 1-0 in an entertaining final played at the NFA Techincal Centre on Saturday.

Magic had been free-scoring all campaign but faced a tough nut to crack in Galz and in the end, it was Player-of-the-match Memory Ngonda’s winner, a long-range shot after only 15 minutes of the first half. Magic thus got the biggest prize of N$40,000 while Galz got N$ 25,000 for their effort.

In the third and fourth places playoff match, Khomas NAMPOL took third place following their 5-1 win over V-Power Angels and received N$15,000 and N$10,000 respectively.

Before the final match, the NFA officials team took on the Media team and it was the former that won 2-1 in a thoroughly exciting match that formed part of the day filled with fun and excitement.

The individual prizes recipients are as follows: Thomalina Adams (player of the tournament, Tura Magic), Anna Shikusho (top scorer, Tura Magic), Amorei Swartbooi (best youth player, Galz & Goals), Asteria Angula (best midfielder, Galz & Goals), Lovisa Mulunga (best defender, Tura Magic), Lydia Eixas (best goalkeeper, Galz), Ronnie Hoxobeb (best coach, Galz & Goals), Antsino Twanyanyukwa (best referee), Olivia Amukuu (best assistant), Ramblers FC (Fifa Fair Play Award).