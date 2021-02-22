Windhoekers owe municipality a billion dollars – Clients urged to pay up

The City of Windhoek’s debtor’s book currently stands at a billion dollars and for the past months and the municipality has been struggling to collect money owed by some of the clients, an executive said this week.

The City of Windhoek Manager: Corporate Communication, Marketing and Public Participation, Harold Akwenye in a statement said due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is still among us, they are currently only disconnecting the electricity supply to all the accounts in arrears.

“The disconnection of electricity services is only targeting those whose accounts are in arrears and not honoring the payment arrangements in place,” he added.

According to Akwenye, the municipality’s credit control policy disconnects services of all accounts that are in arrears over a period of 30 days.

“We, therefore, urge all our clients to pay their monthly municipal bills, to enable the City of Windhoek to continue providing uninterrupted municipal services to all,” he said.