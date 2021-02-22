Select Page

Nam-Bots discuss the areas of water infrastructure and sustainable development

Posted by | Feb 26, 2021 | ,

Nam-Bots discuss the areas of water infrastructure and sustainable development

The President HE Dr. Hage Geingob and Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi this week discussed within the framework of a win-win partnership, matters of mutual concern for the two countries during a one-day working visit in Windhoek.

The two discussed the areas of water infrastructure and sustainable development, Namibia’s presidency said in a statement.

Furthermore, the two Heads of State also exchanged views on post-COVID-19 economic recovery and access to COVID-19 vaccines, as well as regional and international issues, the presidency added.

The working visit of President Masisi to Namibia follows an official visit to Namibia in January, where the two leaders held bilateral consultations on matters pertaining to border security and economic cooperation.

The two countries of late have been strengthening bilateral engagements, with the most recent being the 6th session of the Botswana-Namibia Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) held virtually on February 16 to 18.

As members of the Southern African Customs Union and the Southern African Development Community, Namibia and Botswana cooperate in the fields of trade, health, defence and security, agriculture, education and transport, the presidency said.

The President HE Dr. Hage Geingob and Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi during a one day visit on Thursday (Photo by Namibia Presidency).

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Hefty fines await litterbugs at the coast

Hefty fines await litterbugs at the coast

20 December 2016

Most expensive bull sold for N$210,000 at Agra auction in 2017

Most expensive bull sold for N$210,000 at Agra auction in 2017

7 March 2018

Drought-hit Kavango West receives much needed humanitarian assistance

Drought-hit Kavango West receives much needed humanitarian assistance

20 December 2019

Africa has lost a man of integrity and a hero of our continent – President

Africa has lost a man of integrity and a hero of our continent – President

20 August 2018