Cricket Namibia to host week long roadshow next month – Disciple to be showcased to the local communities

Cricket Namibia (CN) is set to take the game to local communities with yet another edition of a week long roadshow, from 1 to 6 March.

The roadshow will see the CN team traveling to the northern and southern part of the country and officiate coaching clinics, an entry-level to coaching at schools and mini cricket festivals.

According to the governing body, the CN team will be divided into two teams; the northern and the southern trip.

The northern towns that will be included in this year’s roadshow is Tsumeb, Oshakati, Ondangwa, Ongwediva and Rundu, while the towns in the south will be Rehoboth, Kalkrand, Keetmanshoop, Mariental, and Luderitz.

Traveling party will consist of Management staff; CEO, High performance, Marketing, national women players, Ashburton mini cricket Coordinator and coaches.

Meanwhile, Cricket Namibia’s vision is to be a globally competitive, professional, value-based and inclusive sport of choice, and they are obligated to work towards the vision by developing, spreading, and exposing the game of cricket to locals.