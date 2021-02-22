The African Energy Chamber to launch its first advisory board book outlining how the energy sector can reshape itself for a post-COVID-19 comeback

The African Energy Chamber (the Chamber) this week announced that it will be launching its first-ever advisory board book.

Titled African Energy Road to Recovery: How the African Energy Industry can Reshape itself for a post-COVID-19 comeback the book is a compilation of data resources, articles and interviews outlining the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and slump in oil prices on the African energy industry and how the sector can prepare for a rebound.

Through chapters on local content exploration, natural gas, energy transition and global investment, the book intends to offer a wide view of the current state of the sector and provide a pragmatic roadmap to recovery.

“2020 was a tough year for the industry, it required African petroleum producers and local and international investors to re-examine their strategies as a means to navigate through the ever so complex energy landscape,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

“Through conversations with our advisory board members, who are also active players in the global energy sector, we have put together this resource to act as a guide for the private and public sector as they work through this most challenging time. Now is the time to be smart, rethink, make decisions now for the future,” he added.

“The two-pronged crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and the slump in oil prices presented African petroleum producers with unparalleled challenges,” said Mandisa Nduli, Director of Marketing and Communications at the African Energy Chamber.

“Having watched the reactions of governments and industry stakeholders in the past year, we felt it was important that we build on the examinations presented in our Africa Energy Outlook report launched in November. The Road to Recovery book is a true depiction of the Chamber’s mission to provide possible solutions to the challenges that continue to undermine Africa s energy sector. This book, as well as the chamber is solutions oriented, with the intent of providing practical steps as to how to make energy work for Africa,” she added

The African Energy Road to Recovery book will be available for online purchase on all major international retail outlets including Amazon, iTunes, Barnes & Noble and Kobo.