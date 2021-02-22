Select Page

City of Windhoek to conduct a municipal service audit in March

The City of Windhoek this week announced that they will conduct a municipal service audit as from 8 March.

The aim of the audit is to verify that information on the municipal billing system corresponds with the actual services rendered, the city fathers said in a statement.

The City confirmed that to carry out the audit exercise, municipal officials need to have access to all properties in Windhoek.

“The audit will be carried out during weekdays from 16:30 to 19:00 and weekend from 8:00 to 15:00 and the municipal officials will be identifiable by sky blue shirts branded with the City of Windhoek logo and navy blue trousers, the same uniform worn by our meter readers,” they said.

According to the municipality the officials will also display their City of Windhoek employee cards, therefore for any clarity needed during the period of the audit, the public is advised to contact the City’s Customer Contact Centre at 061 290 3777.

