New Defender XS Edition headed to sub-Sahara Africa

A new Land Rover Defender XS Edition, featuring tough exterior design elements and comprehensive standard specification, will be introduced in sub-Sahara Africa alter this year.

The new XS Edition replaces the hugely successful First Edition. Positioned above the SE models, it features a unique exterior and interior treatment and is available in both 90 and 110 body designs.

Externally, the XS Edition is identified by its bespoke body-coloured lower cladding and lower wheel arches, and distinctive 20-inch, contrast diamond-turned alloy wheels finished in Satin Grey. A choice of four exterior colour options is available: Silicon Silver, Hakuba Silver, Gondwana Stone and Santorini Black.

Inside, the XS Edition’s 12-way, heated and electric memory seats are finished in Grained Leather, while the Cross Car Beam has a Light Grey powder coat brushed finish. Illuminated metal treadplates complete the interior.

Comprehensive standard specification includes Electronic Air Suspension, Adaptive Dynamics and Configurable Terrain Response. In addition, the XS Edition benefits from Matrix LED headlights with signature DRL, ClearSight Rear View mirror technology and the state-of-the-art Pivi Pro infotainment system with 10-speaker Meridian sound system.

The XS Edition is available with a choice of powerful and efficient powertrains, including the 2.0-litre D240 diesel and 3.0-litre P400 petrol. Pricing will be available from respective sub-Sahara Africa Land Rover distributors closer to the time of introduction.