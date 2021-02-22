Cleaner at local tech company obtains Diploma in Pre-Primary Education

Hard work, dedication and a good support ecosystem helped Emilia Hangula, one of the longest serving employees at Green Enterprise Solutions, to obtain her Diploma in Pre-Primary Education with the Institute of Open Learning.

Hangula has been employed for almost as long as green has been around, this is her 10th year at Green as Refreshment Officer and in charge of cleanliness of the office.

Hangula completed her Diploma in Pre-Primary Education whilst juggling being a fulltime employee at Green and a mother of three children as well.

Her educational journey has taken her from a small rural primary and combined school in the North of Namibia, to finally achieving her dreams of being able to teach young children. She has always had a passion for teaching youngsters and taught many of the children in her family to read and write. Now, armed with her diploma she can teach and transform many more Namibian children’s lives.

Kehad Snydewel, MD of Green said the company is exceedingly proud of Nangula and her achievement which required great commitment and perseverance.

“As a truly Namibian company we feel it is our duty to assist our employees in becoming the best version of themselves,” Snydewel added.

The company assisted Hangula by giving her paid study-leave before her exams throughout the six-year period of her studies and furnished her with a laptop to write her assignments as well as financial assistance for her tuition fees.

“Our support takes nothing away from Emilie’s achievements, they are her own, and we are glad that we could be part of her academic journey,” Snydewel said.