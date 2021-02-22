Select Page

Cleaner at local tech company obtains Diploma in Pre-Primary Education

Posted by | Feb 25, 2021 |

Cleaner at local tech company obtains Diploma in Pre-Primary Education

Hard work, dedication and a good support ecosystem helped Emilia Hangula, one of the longest serving employees at Green Enterprise Solutions, to obtain her Diploma in Pre-Primary Education with the Institute of Open Learning.

Hangula has been employed for almost as long as green has been around, this is her 10th year at Green as Refreshment Officer and in charge of cleanliness of the office.

Hangula completed her Diploma in Pre-Primary Education whilst juggling being a fulltime employee at Green and a mother of three children as well.

Her educational journey has taken her from a small rural primary and combined school in the North of Namibia, to finally achieving her dreams of being able to teach young children. She has always had a passion for teaching youngsters and taught many of the children in her family to read and write. Now, armed with her diploma she can teach and transform many more Namibian children’s lives.

Kehad Snydewel, MD of Green said the company is exceedingly proud of Nangula and her achievement which required great commitment and perseverance.

“As a truly Namibian company we feel it is our duty to assist our employees in becoming the best version of themselves,” Snydewel added.

The company assisted Hangula by giving her paid study-leave before her exams throughout the six-year period of her studies and furnished her with a laptop to write her assignments as well as financial assistance for her tuition fees.

“Our support takes nothing away from Emilie’s achievements, they are her own, and we are glad that we could be part of her academic journey,” Snydewel said.

Emilia Hangula has worked for 10 years at Green Enterprise Solutions.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

NAMPOL officers equipped with much needed knowledge of screening at the airports

NAMPOL officers equipped with much needed knowledge of screening at the airports

26 October 2020

Annual gathering of HR practitioners set for November – First Lady to officially open conference

Annual gathering of HR practitioners set for November – First Lady to officially open conference

8 October 2018

FNB’s far north cluster eyes better sales and services – reinforces area with new manager

FNB’s far north cluster eyes better sales and services – reinforces area with new manager

27 September 2018

Local entrepreneur to foster economic growth and alleviate poverty

Local entrepreneur to foster economic growth and alleviate poverty

29 October 2018