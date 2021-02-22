Select Page

COVAX facility allocated vaccines expected in March – Shangula

The Minister of Health, and Social Services, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula on Wednesday said the COVAX Facility allocated doses of vaccines to the country are expected in March.

Shangula said the total proposed budget for Namibia Deployment and Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 vaccines is around N$583 million, of which N$485 million is for actual procurement of the vaccines.

“This will enable Namibia to procure vaccines for an additional 40% of the population to attain a 60% vaccination coverage,” he said, adding that China has pledged to donate 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and India has pledged to donate 30,000 doses of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.

Meanwhile, Kalumbi, said the development of vaccines against COVID-19 has created a new sense of optimism.

“I, therefore, call on the Namibians to welcome and embrace our vaccination campaign like the rest of humanity,” he concluded.

To date, Namibia has recorded 37,896 cumulative confirmed cases, with 2058 active cases in the country.

