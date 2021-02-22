Select Page

Bass anglers reel in big at national competition

The Namibia Bass Angling Association (NBAA) kicked off its 2021 fishing season with two Bank Windhoek National Angling Competitions at Lake Oanob, outside Rehoboth.

The two-day tournament took place on Saturday, 20, and Sunday, 21 February and a total of 118 fish made it to the scale during the contests.

On Saturday, 18 senior and two junior anglers, including a few from Tsumeb and Otjiwarongo, took part in the first tournament. Sixty-one fish over 30 centimetres in length made it to the weigh station. The top five anglers were Jürgen Geiger, Lourens Delport, Neels van Tonder, Johan Coetzee, and Willie Sowden.

On Sunday, the anglers returned for the second tournament. A total of 57 fish made it to the scales for the day. Jürgen Geiger caught the heaviest fish, weighing 1,803 kilogrammes (kg). In the junior’s category, Bian Coertzen caught the biggest fish weighing 1,615 kg.

With the good rains received countywide, NBAA’s Public Relations Officer, Andrew Hall, said that prospects for the rest of 2021 look promising.

“We predict a good fishing season at both Von Bach and Lake Oanob for the rest of the year,” he said.

Next on the bass angling calendar, is the Bass Nations Qualifiers taking place from Friday, 12 until Sunday, 14 March 2021.

 Top angler: Jürgen Geiger pictured with his catch of the day.

