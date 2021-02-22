Geingob applauds China, India for COVID-19 vaccine pledges

The President HE Dr. Hage Geingob on Wednesday said he appreciates the gestures from the governments of China and India for their COVID-19 pledges to help curb the pandemic in the country.

At present, China has pledged to donate 100,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and India has also pledged to donate 30,000 doses of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, he said.

“Namibia appreciates the governments of China and India for this gesture of friendship,” he said during the 25th COVID-19 Public Briefing on measures to contain the virus.

During his address, Geingob said the status quo of the health regulations to combat COVID-19 will be extended for a period of 36 days, from 25 February to 31 March.

“Until a safe and effective vaccine becomes available in Namibia, these restrictions and continued public vigilance and diligence to the regulations remains our only line of defence,” he added.

“Government sees the end of the COVID-19 pandemic as a priority and said they take no joy in imposing restrictions on people,’ he said.

According to Geingob, the government remains seized with procuring vaccines for the Namibian people.