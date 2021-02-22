Triennial to be hosted virtually- over 250 artists submit works

Triennial, a collaborative initiative of the National Art Gallery of Namibia and Bank Windhoek, which will be engaging a global audience through virtual platforms as the electronic catalogue this year, received 277 submissions.

The Triennial will be live-streamed on the NAGN Facebook platform, with Triennial’s Awards Ceremony and Exhibition opening taking place on Thursday, 08 April.

The public will be able to view exhibits from Friday, 09 April until Saturday, 03 July on the Facebook platform of the National Art Gallery.

The National Art Gallery’s Chief Executive Officer, Snobia Kaputu said that the concepts received this year are powerful with exceptionally mastered techniques. Of the 277 submissions received, 96 are Windhoek-based, and the remaining 181 are from artists around the country.

“These submissions range in various disciplines, from more traditional acrylic pieces on canvas, oils, and sculptures to more innovative approaches like drawing with wire and painting with string and nails,” she added.

The highly competitive art exhibition, is open to all artists with Namibian citizenship, domicile, or permanent residence. The Triennial is an essential platform for networking and adds to the artists’ profile.

“The Triennial celebrates visual art in Namibia while providing a platform for the development and promotion of the Namibian visual art industry,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investments, Sponsorship, and Events, Bronwyn Moody. “Artists had transformed their COVID-19 experience into captivating masterpieces this year.”

Staged every three years, the first Triennial took place in 2008, with three more since then in 2011, 2014, and 2017, bringing it to its fifth edition scheduled to take place in April. The Triennial was scheduled to take place in 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Subsequently, artists were allowed more time to submit their work, with the deadline moved to 6 November 2020.