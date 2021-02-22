Good academic results convince donors to support Onawa Secondary School

Onawa Secondary School in the North can now build even faster on its excellent academic track record after the Namibian Port Authority recently donated 300 new desks and chairs to the school with 800 learners.

Through its Social Investment Fund, Namport decided to honour the school’s request for assistance following a large jump in learner numbers, mostly as a result of the school’s positive image. The desks and chairs were handed to the school’s principal at a ceremony last week.

The Governor of the Omusati region, Hon Erginus Endjal commended the Ports Authority for its vision to help further education especially in rural areas where resources often have to be shared amongst many institutions. The Governor also promised that Onawa’s children will take good care of the furniture to ensure that many generations of young learners can get their education at these desks.

A trustee of the Social Investment Fund, Amos Shiyuka told the audience about Onawa’s outstanding academic results and challenged other schools to show the same dedication.

Confirming the school’s academic progress, the Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Hon Anna Nghipondoka mentioned their outstanding Grade 10 results in the 2020 external examination despite all the difficulties and obstacles the learners had to overcome with the lockdowns and all.

Onawa has also featured on the radars of other benefactors like August 26 and the Namibian Red Cross. The former is paying for the construction of a new block at the school’s hostel while the latter takes care of the children’s hygiene by donating ablution facilities, sanitizers and cleaning agents.

Namport’s Executive Commercial, Immanuel !Hanabeb said in the previous financial year the authority has invested N$1.1 million in education across the country.

Seated from the left, Amos Shiyuka, a trustee of the Namport Social Investment Fund; Hon Anna Nghipondoka, Hon Erginus Endjala, the Omusati Governor, and Lars Kankondi, the Chief Inspector of Education in Omusati. Standing from the left, Ruth Kayavela, Onawa Secondary School’s acting Principal, Walter Hangula, the school board’s chairperson, and Saima Theofilus, an education inspector.