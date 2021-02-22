Gondwana Collection’s assessed lodges in compliance with WHO hygiene and safety standards

The Gondwana Collection recently received compliancy certificates from Eco Awards for fully adhering with the hygiene and safety standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This follows Eco Awards independent assessors visit to Gondwana’s lodges and The Delight Swakopmund, hotel.

Stephanie de Lange, Coordinator of Gondwana’s Environment and Social Engagement said they are grateful and proud that all their lodges that have been assessed so far as well as The Delight Swakopmund, were rated 100% compliant in all four Covid-19 related categories.

“The main assessments involved the compliance with common preventive measures such as spacing rules, the wearing of masks, equipping with disinfectants and thorough cleaning of rooms and public areas using suitable cleaning products, as well as the level of knowledge amongst the team with regards to Covid-19 and the appropriate rules of conduct surrounding it,” she explained.

She further stated that they reacted swiftly when the pandemic reached Namibia and adapted revised Standard Operating Procedures for all service centres and lodges in line with the Government of Namibia’s instructions to the tourism industry and WHO guidelines.

“Our Hygiene and Safety Measures aim to provide guests and employees with the safest possible environment, yet offering guest an unforgettable Namibian experience,” she added.

Hazel Milne, Programme Coordinator of Eco Awards Namibia explained that the Federation of Namibian Tourism Associations (FENATA) and the Namibia Tourism Board (NTB) have produced a Covid-19 Protocol for tourism business in Namibia.

“It includes information to help these businesses make decisions about how to ensure they put the health and safety of people first, based on these protocols, as well as the WHO protocols, we have drafted a Covid-19 readiness check-list, which assessors can use to do a 3rd party audit, while doing sustainability assessments,” she added.

Audits from Eco Awards Namibia on the Gondwana Collection Namibia lodges and Hotel commenced in June 2020. The participation is voluntary and to date 30 audits had been completed and reviewed. All 30 establishments had been found 100 compliant against the existing NTB and global protocols.

Establishment assessed included The Delight Swakopmund, Hakusembe River Lodge, Chobe river Camp as well as Zambezi Mubala Lodge and Camp as well as the lodges of the Namib, Canyon and Kalahari Collection. The remaining Gondwana properties will be assessed soon.