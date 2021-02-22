Select Page

Young Warriors exit AFCON

NFA – The Young Warriors bowed out of the 2021 CAF U20 African Cup of Nations on Sunday night in Mauritania, following their 1-0 defeat to Burkina Faso, finishing bottom of Group B with a point from three games.

Namibians hearts were broken right at the end as an unmarked Botue headed home to snatch victory to Burkina Faso.

With the win, Burkina Faso finished on top of Group B to book their place in the quarterfinals, where they are joined by the Central African Republic, who beat Tunisia 2-1 in the other Group B match on Sunday night.

Namibia coach James Britz remained gracious in defeat.

“Unfortunately we went out early, but I must say there are some good things that we can take from this tournament. Out of our three games, we had two man-of-the-match awards which I think is great at this level. We come from a country that only has 2,5 million people and we got two awards – Prins Tjiueza against the Central Africa Republic, and today our captain Steven Damaseb. They are not easy to play against and they are giants of African football, so we can take pride in these achievements,” he stated.

 

