Select Page

EES tackles gender violence through music – drops extremely positive and forward-looking song

Posted by | Feb 19, 2021 |

EES tackles gender violence through music – drops extremely positive and forward-looking song

Musician, EES has released an extremely positive and forward-looking song titled, “Chooser,” focusing on how COVID-19 has changed the world and with it, gender-based violence in developing countries, as women are now more enclosed by the protective measures.

The song has managed to combine an extremely profound message with a very motivating pop sound, that inspires the listeners to choose the right way of treating our fellow woman – even adding some African elements make this serious song fit well onto the radio playlists all across the world.

The very powerful music video showcases pictures from the previous #shutitalldown demonstrations all over Namibia end of 2020.

“It is time to find a new ‘normal’ for us humans, therefore it is time for music to become ambassadors for moving topics again,” he emphasised.

EES was approached by the Deutsche Welle- African section ’77 Percent’, which fully supported and funded the song project and have build up a strong connection with him for future nation-building projects.

Meanwhile, all of the income of the steaming and download sales of this album will be donated to Monica Gender-Based Violence Organisation in Namibia.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Film Review – Of Good Report

Film Review – Of Good Report

19 December 2013

Ship FM now available on GOtv, channel 313

Ship FM now available on GOtv, channel 313

8 March 2018

OYO to premier ‘Ilithyia gone mad’ at the Warehouse

OYO to premier ‘Ilithyia gone mad’ at the Warehouse

15 August 2019

Damas and Don Role magically serenade crowd

Damas and Don Role magically serenade crowd

17 July 2015