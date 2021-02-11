EES tackles gender violence through music – drops extremely positive and forward-looking song

Musician, EES has released an extremely positive and forward-looking song titled, “Chooser,” focusing on how COVID-19 has changed the world and with it, gender-based violence in developing countries, as women are now more enclosed by the protective measures.

The song has managed to combine an extremely profound message with a very motivating pop sound, that inspires the listeners to choose the right way of treating our fellow woman – even adding some African elements make this serious song fit well onto the radio playlists all across the world.

The very powerful music video showcases pictures from the previous #shutitalldown demonstrations all over Namibia end of 2020.

“It is time to find a new ‘normal’ for us humans, therefore it is time for music to become ambassadors for moving topics again,” he emphasised.

EES was approached by the Deutsche Welle- African section ’77 Percent’, which fully supported and funded the song project and have build up a strong connection with him for future nation-building projects.

Meanwhile, all of the income of the steaming and download sales of this album will be donated to Monica Gender-Based Violence Organisation in Namibia.