One Economy Foundation embarks on game changing project – Receives support from China

The Chinese Embassy in Namibia and Chinese-owned miner Swakop Uranium, donated N$1 million Namibia dollars to the One Economy Foundation founded by the First Lady of Namibia (FLON), Monica Geingos this week.

The donation will be mainly used for #BeFree Movement, Geingos said at the handover donation ceremony.

The #BeFree Movement was launched by FLON in November 2016 with the assistance of the UNFPA and UNAIDS. #BeFree was inspired by the UNAIDS drive to ensure an AIDS-free generation by 2020 through the Start Free, Stay Free, AIDS-Free initiative

Speaking at the event, Geingos said this donation will go directly to the #BeFree project, and she will make sure it reaches the beneficiaries.

“I am excited to speak about the #BeFree project, that we are going to utilize these funds for and in the next two weeks, we are going to unveil this project. We are looking to raise N$30 million for the initiative and this N$1 million is an absolutely fantastic investment into that dream,” she said.

Geingos thanked both parties and stated the donation came at an absolute time when their office is embarking on a game-changing project of which the finer details will be unveiled to the media in a fortnight.

The Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming further said the donation exhibits their care and highlights their motive of youth empowerment.

“We are glad to give support to the #BeFree Project,” he said, adding that the initiative helps to alleviate youth unemployment and extreme poverty.