Select Page

Young Warriors gunned down by Tunisia in U-20 AFCON tie – Squad faces uphill task

Posted by | Feb 19, 2021 |

Young Warriors gunned down by Tunisia in U-20 AFCON tie – Squad faces uphill task

NFA – The Young Warriors chances of making it to the quarterfinals are hanging in the balance following their 2-0 defeat against Tunisia in their second Group B match at the ongoing U/20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Mauritania on Thursday night.

Tunisia got the lead through Marc Lamti’s header from a deep free-kick, the lead they held until the break. Minutes after the restart, Hassan Ayari make it 2-0 for Tunisia.

Namibia started off their campaign with a one-all draw against Central African Republic and now they will have to pull out all the stops on Sunday, 21 February when they meet Burkina Faso for the final Group game.

The squad that faced Tunisia is as follows: Nam vs Tunisia: Ruhaka Ngatangue, Ngazike Kandetu, Davids Tuhafeni, Kandjii Penouua, Tuli-Baggio Nashixua, Karuuombe Tjipenandjambi, Tjiueza Prins, Steven Damaseb Junior, Kamatuka Edmar, Juninho Jantze and Kaninab Giovanni.

https://nfa.org.na/

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Game on for BA and arch rivals Pirates

Game on for BA and arch rivals Pirates

2 March 2012

Bank Windhoek DOC volleyball tourney thrills fans

Bank Windhoek DOC volleyball tourney thrills fans

29 March 2018

Rössing Marathon winners rewarded

Rössing Marathon winners rewarded

15 June 2012

Queen’s Baton hits the shores of Namibia

Queen’s Baton hits the shores of Namibia

27 April 2017