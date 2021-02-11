Young Warriors gunned down by Tunisia in U-20 AFCON tie – Squad faces uphill task

NFA – The Young Warriors chances of making it to the quarterfinals are hanging in the balance following their 2-0 defeat against Tunisia in their second Group B match at the ongoing U/20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Mauritania on Thursday night.

Tunisia got the lead through Marc Lamti’s header from a deep free-kick, the lead they held until the break. Minutes after the restart, Hassan Ayari make it 2-0 for Tunisia.

Namibia started off their campaign with a one-all draw against Central African Republic and now they will have to pull out all the stops on Sunday, 21 February when they meet Burkina Faso for the final Group game.

The squad that faced Tunisia is as follows: Nam vs Tunisia: Ruhaka Ngatangue, Ngazike Kandetu, Davids Tuhafeni, Kandjii Penouua, Tuli-Baggio Nashixua, Karuuombe Tjipenandjambi, Tjiueza Prins, Steven Damaseb Junior, Kamatuka Edmar, Juninho Jantze and Kaninab Giovanni.