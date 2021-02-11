All-New Nissan Qashqai to make debut in South and Sub-Saharan Africa later this year

South Africa – The order books opened today in Europe on the all-new Nissan Qashqai, the third generation of the pioneering crossover, with first customers being offered a special launch version called the Premiere Edition.

Nissan South Africa confirmed that the all-new Qashqai will make its debut in South and Sub-Saharan Africa later in the 2021 Financial Year with exact timing and spec to be released in due course.

Showcasing the advanced technology available on the new Qashqai, the Premiere Edition will offer customers unprecedented convenience features which are normally found in upper automotive segments.

“As part of the Nissan Next Transformation Plan in our region, we are excited to welcome the new edition to the Qashqai family later this year. Fourteen years after creating the crossover segment, we are confident that this model will be a game changer. This pioneering model will be in South and Sub-Saharan Africa in the latter part of the 2021 Financial Year for both regions, respectively, and we are looking forward to a completely renewed design inside and out, innovative technologies and electrified power on our roads,” said Stefan Haasbroek, Nissan South Africa Marketing Director.

The central screen is a 9” TFT screen which houses Nissan’s upgraded infotainment system, while an additional 12” TFT configurable screen sits in front of the driver, replacing the traditional dials.

To complement the high definition TFT screen, the driver will also benefit from a 10.8-inch Head-Up Display (HUD), the largest in the segment, offering speed, navigation directions and road information directly in the driver’s line-of-sight. Taking into account the two screens, and the head-up display – the driver has easy and convenient access to key information while driving.

Additional convenience comes in the form of a wireless charging pad, allowing occupants to easily charge their smartphones. At 15w, the wireless charging unit is among the most powerful in the segment. And while the smartphone is charging wirelessly, suitably equipped iPhones can connect to the Qashqai via wireless Apple CarPlay®, allowing seamless usage of many of the phone’s apps. Additional connectivity is available for all occupants, with a total of 4 USB charging ports, with 2 USB-A and 2 USB-C ports.

A lot of the technological updates on the new Qashqai work quietly in the background, acting as an extra pair of eyes.

The Premiere Edition Qashqai will be available with the newly upgraded ProPILOT with Navi-link, which brings greater driver support in a wider array of circumstances, for peace of mind in all driving scenarios.

At night, the driver will appreciate the LED matrix headlights that are equipped with advanced driving beam technology. The headlights emit a strong, bright beam with a large range, giving excellent visibility. When an approaching vehicle is detected, the beam effectively changes shape to have the effect of putting the oncoming vehicle in a shadow, so the driver isn’t dazzled, but the rest of the road remains clearly illuminated.

The new Qashqai Premiere Edition is powered by a highly evolved iteration of the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine found on the current Qashqai. However, Nissan’s engineers have developed it to include mild hybrid technology which enhances its efficiency. Thanks to the addition of a secondary Lithium-ion battery system, the new Qashqai offers extended idle stop, quicker restart and coasting stop (automatic only).

The system will even boost torque under acceleration, offering an additional 6Nm for up to 20 seconds.

The 1.3-litre engine in the Premiere Edition is available in two configurations: 138hp with six-speed manual gearbox, or 156hp coupled with Nissan’s advanced Xtronic gearbox, which is operated via the new, convenient gear selector on the centre console. Additionally, manual control of the Xtronic can be managed via paddles behind the steering wheel.

“To give customers of the all-new Qashqai the chance to embrace and enjoy its combination of striking design, convenient and intuitive technology with dynamic, efficient performance, the Premiere Edition Qashqai is a compelling package. Those first customers of the new Qashqai will be turning heads wherever they drive the new Premiere Edition model and we are confident it will more than live up to their expectations,” said Arnaud Charpentier, Vice President, Product Marketing, Nissan Automotive Europe.