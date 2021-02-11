Select Page

China to donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Posted by | Feb 18, 2021 | ,

China to donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

China will donate 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines at Namibia government’s request, the Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming announced on Thursday.

The two sides are coordinating closely to deliver the vaccine to Namibia as soon as possible, he said, adding Namibia has also been listed among the priority countries for purchasing Chinese vaccines.

“This fully reflects the high-level bilateral relations between our two countries,” he said.

“A few days ago, the first batch of vaccine assistance arrived in Equatorial Guinea and Zimbabwe,” he said adding that he hopes the vaccines can help Namibia overcome the pandemic soon and make a tangible contribution to the construction of a global community of health.

According to Yiming China, despite difficulties including limitation of production capacity, decided to give priority to 53 developing countries including Namibia to acquire Chinese vaccines.

 

