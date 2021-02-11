RMB bags global finance magazine’s best treasury and cash management accolade

RMB Namibia has been recognised by Global Finance magazine as the 2021 Best Treasury and Cash Management Bank.

“We are extremely proud of Global Finance’s recognition of the long-term value we orchestrate for our clients. With the advent of Covid-19, the importance of innovative and self-service electronic banking channels that enable multijurisdictional optimisation of liquidity and cash management have become even more vital for corporates,” said Philip Chapman, RMB Namibia CEO in a statement this week.

RMB’s launch of multiple country online balance viewing and local and cross-border online payments, including the ability to invest through online channels, has enabled global treasurers to optimise interest on excess funds. Interest expenses are also reduced as a result of balance-automated sweeping and set-off capabilities.

“We strive to ensure that our customer experience is always enhanced, and we remain an agile bank that empowers our clients to make the right decisions about their money. To this end, we’re constantly redefining our treasury functions to reduce risk exposure and improve efficiencies through automation,” said Chapman.

RMB and FNB are both divisions of FirstRand Namibia Limited, which continuously invest in artificial intelligence and data analytics to help analyse retail customer spending patterns and geo-locations of expenses. This enables clients to identify growth opportunities and trends to better market and serve communities with relevant solutions.

Global Finance’s multi-tiered assessment process is stringent, and subjective and objective criteria are scrutinised to differentiate the best providers. A foundation of shared prosperity preserves the FirstRand Namibia’s enduring promise to create long-term value, which is reflected with this award.

“This is our approach across all our presence countries in Africa and we’re proud to not only have been awarded this accolade in Namibia, but in Botswana and South Africa as well” concluded Chapman.

FirstRand Limited is the largest financial institution in Africa by market capitalisation, operating in nine key African markets.