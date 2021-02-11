Spray-A-Thon proceeds to assist with renovation of the children’s oncology ward

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) launched the 2021 National Spray-A-Thon this week to raise funds for renovating the Children’s Paediatric Oncology Ward at the Windhoek Central Hospital and for the CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer in Namibia) programme.

CAN Chief Executive, Rolf Hansen said they have taken note of the current state of Ward 8 West in Windhoek Central Hospital and while they have always supported the patients and general upkeep of the ward, urgent renovations are now needed.

“We have costed the urgent work to be done at approximately N$235,000 excluding labour, as most bathrooms in the ward need to be completely renovated”.

He further stated that the 2021 Spary-A-Thon will act as initiator to rally local schools, businesses and the private community to not only raise awareness on cancer, but also raise funds to mobilize the renovations project.

“Schools interested to join the Spray-A-Thon movement and corporates who may wish to contribute to the cause or part-take in the renovation project can contact Mary-Jane Human of Can at 061 237 740 or at [email protected],” emphasised Hansen.

CAN has supported the children’s cancer ward for the past 15 years by doing regular maintenance, providing curtains and bedding, setting up of a laundry unit in the ward in addition to installing televisions and a playroom.

They also support the interim school programme at the ward to ensure children undergoing treatment continue with some form of education while away from their normal school routine.

“We understand the sensitive position the Ministry of Health and Social Services and the Government of the Republic of Namibia finds itself in currently, and as a caring organisation supporting national healthcare efforts in Namibian, we invite the community to join hands via our platform to support the government’s efforts to care for patients fighting cancer,” concluded Hansen.