Feasibility study on desalination of seawater nears completion

A feasibility study seeking technical and commercial concepts of desalinated seawater for water supply to the central coast and central area of the country, is nearing completion, according to a joint statement released this week.

The study is part of a cooperation between the government and the German KfW Development Bank.

The final workshop for the desalination feasibility study which will bring together all stakeholders in order to evaluate and discuss the findings of the study as well as to ensure its successful conclusion will take place on 17 and 18 February.

According to the statement, the study has been financed by German Development Cooperation, through KfW, with a grant of N$19,5 million and implemented by NamWater.

Within the framework of the feasibility study, a detailed analysis of the future water demand in the respective areas including recommendations for suitable desalination options, water transfer systems and power supply, with the inclusion of renewable energies, was carried out.

As part of the driest region in Sub-Saharan Africa, Namibia faces unique challenges to its water resources as rainfall is unevenly distributed, both geographically and seasonally. Windhoek, as well as the coastal towns of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund, are under pressure to meet the increasing water demand at a time when water resources are becoming ever more unreliable and over-exploited, which is not sustainable.

As soon as completed, the feasibility study will provide a comprehensive decision making tool for the government, allowing for decisions to substantially increase the climate resilience of the Coastal and Central Area as well as the security of water supply and planning.