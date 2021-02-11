Bank Windhoek applauds frontliners fighting COVID-19

By Clifton Movirongo.

Bank Windhoek staff members dressed in white on Friday, 12 February, in-appreciation and gratitude apropos of healthcare frontline workers fighting COVID-19 in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

According to the bank, the World Health Organisation reported that going to work during the COVID-19 pandemic has placed frontline workers, especially those in healthcare, under immense pressure, putting their physical, mental, and social well-being at risk.

They added that, “Exposure to excessive stress for prolonged periods can have many harmful consequences on frontline healthcare workers’ emotional and mental well-being, added the report.”

Frontline workers are employees within essential industries, such as hospitals and other medical sectors, customer-facing banking services, and retail stores, especially during the lockdown in the early stages of COVID-19.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Hayley Allen highlighted that “as a responsible citizen, we thought it was a good idea to recognise our frontline workers who provide medical care by commemorating Valentine’s Day 2021 dressed in white.”

In addition, research shows that the traditional lab coat was beige, but most medical institutions have adapted to wearing white coats because the colour symbolises life and purity.

“Bank Windhoek’s branches and departments were both excited to have been part of the initiative and wished all frontline workers all the best and a happy Valentine’s Day,” they concluded.

Empowering the music industry

The bank announced also its collaboration with The Namibia Music Ensemble, adding that they will host a music development workshop from Tuesday, 16 until 23 February in Windhoek.

“Known as Voice Masterclasses, the workshop, an introduction to classical singing, will take place at the College of the Arts (COTA) from 17:45 to 19:00. Summaries of the workshops will be available online once a day after each session is concluded,” the bank said.

Furthermore, the facilitation of the Voice Masterclasses will be done by the Namibia Music Ensemble founder, Galilei Njembo et al, who added that they will teach participants classical vocal techniques.

The Voice Masterclasses will focus on promoting classical music in Namibia by offering a series of five classical voice training and choral workshops. It will conclude with a collaborative musical performance between participants and professional Namibian classical musicians.

Njembo further explained that ultimately, the concert allows musicians from various backgrounds to unite, collaborate, and showcase Namibian talent, adding that the concert will premiere Ovaherero’s neo-classical composition and popular operatic selections.

The concert will premiere online on Friday, 26 February at 19h00.