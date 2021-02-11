Deep Yellow commences drilling project in Erongo

Australian-based uranium developer and explorer, Deep Yellow Limited, announced the commencement of the Tumas 3 Reverse Circulation infill drilling programme, located in the Erongo region.

The Project is held by Deep Yellow through its wholly owned subsidiary Reptile Uranium Namibia. The programme, which commenced on 12 February, has a total of 700 to 800 Reverse Circulation holes planned to be drilled totalling approximately 15,000m.

All drill holes will be surveyed to provide equivalent uranium values based on down-hole radiometric gamma logging, carried out by qualified operators using a fully calibrated AusLog gamma logging system.

Infill drilling is being undertaken to provide for additional Indicated Mineral Resources as input into an updated Ore Reserve estimate, for the recently commenced Tumas Definitive Feasibility Study.

The drill programme will initially focus on Tumas 3 East and West and is part of a larger four-month program that will also extend to drilling of the Tumas 1 East deposits.