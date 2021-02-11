Select Page

Deep Yellow commences drilling project in Erongo

Posted by | Feb 15, 2021 |

Deep Yellow commences drilling project in Erongo

Australian-based uranium developer and explorer, Deep Yellow Limited, announced the commencement of the Tumas 3 Reverse Circulation infill drilling programme, located in the Erongo region.

The Project is held by Deep Yellow through its wholly owned subsidiary Reptile Uranium Namibia. The programme, which commenced on 12 February, has a total of 700 to 800 Reverse Circulation holes planned to be drilled totalling approximately 15,000m.

All drill holes will be surveyed to provide equivalent uranium values based on down-hole radiometric gamma logging, carried out by qualified operators using a fully calibrated AusLog gamma logging system.

Infill drilling is being undertaken to provide for additional Indicated Mineral Resources as input into an updated Ore Reserve estimate, for the recently commenced Tumas Definitive Feasibility Study.

The drill programme will initially focus on Tumas 3 East and West and is part of a larger four-month program that will also extend to drilling of the Tumas 1 East deposits.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Tsumeb Copper Festival scheduled for end of October

Tsumeb Copper Festival scheduled for end of October

4 October 2013

Fuel prices stay unchanged in January

Fuel prices stay unchanged in January

6 January 2021

Health study shows low radiation exposure for workers at Rössing mine

Health study shows low radiation exposure for workers at Rössing mine

22 January 2021

Airborne electromagnetic survey commences at Opuwo

Airborne electromagnetic survey commences at Opuwo

23 July 2018