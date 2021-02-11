Select Page

Cancer Association remains steadfast in mission to fight cancer and its consequences

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) joined global partners in a campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer, on World Childhood Cancer Day on 15 February.

According to Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN, the income and organisational activities are under significant pressure due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have suffered a 35% loss in income this past year with projections of a 54% reduction in expected income for this financial year, while expenses have increased and support programmes to patients must continue despite the challenges, which pose a threat to health systems and the ripple effect is evident in cancer care as well,” emphasised Hansen.

Despite the downside, Hansen said the Association remains steadfast in their mission to fight cancer and its consequences to the best of their ability.

“We are humbled by the community’s response to our pleas during these challenging Covid-19 times enabling us to keep our CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer) programme going and the doors of our CHICHA children’s interim home open,” he added.

“We dedicate World Childhood Cancer Day to the courage and achievements of young brave cancer warriors living with cancer and their families, as well as the nurses, doctors, researchers, volunteers and other caregivers and advocates who care for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hansen called on Namibians to stand with them to help save lives from this disease, especially the children, who are after all the future.

