Namwater dam update on Friday 12 February 2021. Omatako spilling again

About The Author
Typesetter
Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.
Related Posts
The Week’s Weather up to Friday 15 December. Five-day outlook to Wednesday 20 December 2017
15 December 2017
Understanding weather – not predicting 01 November 2013
1 November 2013
Recent Articles
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
!Gawaxab engages private sector on economic recoveryFeb 12, 2021 | Markets
-
-