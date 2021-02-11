Government commits to 12-month pay for Air Namibia employees

Following the liquidation of troubled Air Namibia, the government has committed to an ex-gratia payment to the value of 12 month’s salary for the employees of the airline a government official said.

Minister of Finance, Iipumbu Shiimi on Thursday said government will continue consultations with the interim board and the management to work out detailed modalities of winding up the operations of Air Namibia.

“That includes the schedule of payments to the employees and the protection of the assets in the possession of the company and the nation will be informed in this regard,” Shiimi said.

Shiimi added that government understands the difficulties of the over 600 employees affected by the liquidation of the airline, adding that government is committed to work closely with them to lessen their burden during this challenging time.

“I would also like to emphasise that the decision to liquidate Air Namibia was not taken lightly, all options were explored to find a solution that is in the best interest of the country and future generations,” he said.

Shiimi and Public Enterprises Minister Leon Jooste serve as interim Board Members of the Air Namibia, along with internal staff members from both the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Public Enterprises.