Nandi-Ndaitwah directs staff to devise cost cutting measures to reduce expenditure

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO), Hon. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, opened the general staff meeting at the Namibian Institute of Public Administration and Management (NIPAM), which took place on the 11 to 12 February.

Nandi-Ndaitwah took the opportunity to welcome the staff back and introduce the new Executive Director of NIPAM, Ambassador Penda Naanda, a career diplomatic who has been a staff member of the MIRCO, serving in various capacities.

In view of the economic outlook, Nandi-Ndaitwah at the meet said, all officers, ministries and agencies were directed to devise cost cutting measures to reduce expenditure.

“Thus the ministry has consider reviewing the operational structure of the Headquarters and the Mission, and to re-align priorities to do more with less.”

She said they continue to engage all stakeholders on possible cost cutting measures, and to ensure sustainable and equitable implementation.

“As a Ministry, we are all equally implored upon to ensure that there is a collective responsibility to address the challenges the Government is facing and I would like to reiterate and reassure you that the Ministry will continue to ensure that the welfare of the employees,” she emphasised.

In the view of the budgetary constraint facing the ministry, she said in order to complement the cost of saving measures, staff are encouraged to use information communication technology to reduce the use of paper and printing facilities as a cost of saving measures.

“The unnecessary use of company assets that result in wastage of resources, such as unauthorised trips with government vehicles, should be avoided at all cost and staff are further sensitized to implement the basic measures that lead to undue usage of utilities,” she added

Meanwhile, Nandi-Ndaitwah said that working together as a team will continue to drive the ministry to excel and lead as an employer of choice.