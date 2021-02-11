Select Page

!Gawaxab engages private sector on economic recovery

Posted by | Feb 12, 2021 |

!Gawaxab engages private sector on economic recovery

The Bank of Namibia Governor Johannes !Gawaxab, on Thursday, hosted an economic roundtable with Chairpersons of Board of Directors and CEOs of private sector companies to discuss relevant policies to find practical means of rallying support towards securing a sustainable economic recovery.

The coordinated approach is expected to yield a robust response to the anaemic economic growth experienced since 2016, and which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his address to business leaders, the Governor shared the economic outlook of the Bank, which forecast that the Namibian economy shall recover gradually by 2,6% during 2021. This is predicated by the opening up of the global economy, after the lockdowns and restrictions on travel experienced in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, demand for Namibia’s exports (especially minerals) is expected to start picking up gradually in 2021 as major economies are projected to make full recoveries, which bodes well for the recovery of the domestic economy.

While growth is expected to pick-up, the forecasted levels fall far short of the boom observed in years prior to 2016 and will therefore not be adequate to fulfil developmental aspirations and make a dent on unemployment, poverty and inequality.

Enumerating the challenge of reviving the economy, !Gawaxab said the most critical element that can be relied upon to help grow the Namibian economy is investments, both domestic and foreign direct investments.

“Therefore, concerted effort both from the public and private sector is needed to unlock the country’s investment potential,” he said.

The roundtable discussed means of enhancing domestic investments in the country and how best to adapt the policy environment so that businesses are able to invest more or explore new opportunities within the economy.

The discussion reached a consensus that Namibia should pursue an aggressive economic turn-around strategy to enhance growth and income outcomes.

This discussion will inform continuous efforts by the central bank to find practical and home-grown solutions to the structural challenges besetting the economy.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Annual average inflation for 2019 pegged at 3.7%

Annual average inflation for 2019 pegged at 3.7%

15 January 2020

SADC to review economic milestones

SADC to review economic milestones

15 August 2014

NIPAM to foster and enhance strategic partnerships with SA

NIPAM to foster and enhance strategic partnerships with SA

2 October 2015

Market Wrap 25 April 2014

Market Wrap 25 April 2014

25 April 2014