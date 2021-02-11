MultiChoice invests in sustainable support for entrepreneurs

MultiChoice Namibia aims to use entertainment as a means to enrich the lives of people by enabling hard working, enthusiastic citizens with an interest in technology to pursue a career with MultiChoice Namibia as installers.

Not only does this provide a sustainable income, but it also enables people to pursue their aspirations to succeed and enjoy even bigger business dreams beyond mere installations.

MultiChoice Namibia agent, Danny Banda, is somebody who is very familiar with this journey. Banda runs two profitable agent stores in Luderitz and Okahandja, providing a stable income for himself and his family, as well as the families of his six employees.

However, this wasn’t always the case. Banda grew up under difficult circumstances, and moved through vastly different vocations in his life, from positions in the military and the church to opening up a print shop as a self-taught graphic designer.

It was in 2008 that he spotted an opportunity to become a DStv installer, and his life changed. He opened his installation business in Luderitz, and immediately partnered with MultiChoice Namibia to receive the training he needed to offer as many Dstv products and services as he could. Over time he built up this business, employing two people to assist him with servicing customers in the city.

Shortly after celebrating his tenth anniversary partnering with MultiChoice, Banda identified an opportunity to open a second store, and in June 2019 he opened a branch in Okahandja employing four people.

“It makes me so happy to be able to offer people employment. One of my primary objectives is to empower the local communities I service to help alleviate joblessness. My team and I, we have our communities at heart, and put them first in everything we do,” explained Banda.

He has embraced this philosophy in every aspect of his business, prioritising customer service above all else.

“We want to ease customers’ stress around installing and connecting their new Dstv services. To do this, we try remain as accessible as possible to our customers, even taking calls at night to help them where we can. If our customers can’t reach us through the call centre, they phone us on our cell phones. We do this to ensure we continue to provide the best possible service,” he added.

Looking back, Banda acknowledges the long road he has walked to attain the success he has today, and is grateful for the ongoing support of MultiChoice Namibia in helping him achieve his personal and professional aspirations.

MultiChoice Namibia installer, Danny Banda.