Shack Dwellers Federation to construct 25 houses from proceeds from MTC’s Knockout project

MTC and partners have channeled proceeds raised last year from the 2nd MTC Knockout Project to the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN), and Dolam’s Children Home.

Having a proven track record of successfully constructing affordable houses for low income earners, the Shack Dwellers Federation received the largest piece of the cake of N$1 million to be used in the construction of 25 houses.

Ten houses are planned to be built in Tsumkwe in the Otjozondjupa region, 8 in Gochas in the //Karas region, and 7 in Hardap’s Gibeon, respectively.

Similarly, also getting a piece of the cake is the Windhoek Katutura based – Dolam’s Children Home, receiving a total of N$183,340.

The home provides modern, safe facilities for children and makes sure they have access to education

and health services to orphans and vulnerable children. At present, there is 20 children staying at the Home, and 43 who come every morning for meals.

Speaking at the event, MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Tim Ekandjo explained that subsequent to a successful hosting of the project, a committee consisting of various MTC Knockout Project sponsors was set up to vet and decide how and to whom the funds can be disbursed.

“Immediately after the event, a committee was set up and tasked to find ways of better disbursing the funds collected. Upon long deliberations, and consultations, an agreement was reached to partner up with minds that are privy to and well versed in matters of housing. That is how the two beneficiaries were picked.”

Ekandjo concluded that “despite economic strains and depression that the world is positioned in by the pandemic, we are grateful that corporates still collaborated with us, for they understand that the plight of housing in the country requires, and can only be curbed through, not just government’s effort, but unified energy and smart partnerships. We thus would like to once again thank all personalities and corporates (NamibMills, Namport, Nedbank, Namibre, MTN, NHE. Standard Bank, Shoprite, UNFPA, Standard Bank, Huawei, Bank of Namibia, Metropolitan, Bank Windhoek, Letshego, Profile Investments, NAMDIA, Huawei, SCE, Nampower, Shanghadi Cleaning, Salute Trading, and

Namalwa Trading), and everyone that has played a part in the project.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, from Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia, Edith Mbanga, in few words said that “Namibia is truly facing a backlog of housing, and when collaborations of this nature happen, we will be able to accommodate and provide decent houses to more people.”

Accepting the fund on behalf of Dolam Children’s Home, patron Rosa Namises, expressed appreciation to MTC and Partners for a caring gesture. “We are grateful, because with this assistance, we will be able to assist more children who are currently roaming in the streets. Our idea is to build a library, a safe and conducive space that encourages kids to become avid readers and stay away from the streets.”

Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN), and Dolam’s Children Home recipents of the 2nd MTC Knockout Project proceeds.