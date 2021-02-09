Hosea Kutako International Airport congestion alleviation project nears completion

The Hosea Kutako International Airport Congestion Alleviation Project (HKIA), which commenced in 2019, has made 75% progress as at the end of January, according to the Namibia Airports Company (NAC).

Speaking to media and stakeholders during a tour of the airport, NAC CEO Bisey Uirab said completion of Terminal 1 will be around March, while Terminal 2 is scheduled to be completed by June.

“Despite COVID-19 challenges, over N$174 million has been invested in the Eros and HKIA projects within the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial year, N$154 million was spent on HKIA and N$20 million on Eros,” he said.

According to him, the government assisted with funding in order for them to execute the projects.

During the tour, different bank representatives and insurance companies as well media had the opportunity to see the completed upgrades which will see the airport’s passenger handling capacity to deal with the serious congestion.

The airport now boosts an increased number of check-in counters, immigration departure counters, and security screening checkpoints, while a new arrival hall has been constructed, with the finishing touches are currently underway.

At the event Uirab also presented the companies infrastructure plans intended for all the eight airports across the country.

According to Uirab, NAC plans to invest over N$1.3 billion in infrastructure development within the next five years aimed at improving compliance efficiency and revenue generation.

Furthermore he said NAC is currently seeking to secure a further N$143 million in funds for capital expenditure projects planned within the 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years.

Meanwhile, other lined up projects planned within the following financial year include: HKIA Apron Expansion (N$70 million), HKIA CUTE System (N$16 million), Ondangwa Apron Rehabilitation (N$16 million), Katima Mulilo Runway Holding Action (N$32 million, Walvis Bay Airside Boundary Wall (N$10 million), Walvis Bay Electronic Equipment (N$4 million) and HKIA road upgrade (N$4 million).