N$25,000 reward offered for missing boy, Mandela

Tim Ekandjo has partnered with the Namibian Police and Office of the //Karas Region Governor by offering N$25,000 reward to anybody with information that would lead to finding missing Mandela.

The 3-year-old whose full name is Spencer Mandela Nakale has been missing since 28 December last year from Area 7 and mysteriously disappeared without a trace from his parents’ home in

Luderitz.

The family has pleaded for assistance, and the residents of Luderitz embarked in a massive search and demonstration, but sadly he remains missing.

“It is heartbreaking to lose a child in this manner. Not knowing where he is and whether he is safe can destroy any parent. Whether I know Mandela or not, he is a Namibian child and therefore my

child too. We must find him and bring him back home and we hope that this reward will lead us to his whereabouts. We are pleading with Namibians to appeal to their conscience. If you know or

heard anything, please contact the Police” said Ekandjo.

On her part the Governor of the //Karas region, Aletha Frederick, thanked Tim for his assistance.

“I am happy to announce that we have raised an amount of N$50,000 through approaching individuals and businesses. I am hereby appealing in my personal capacity and as regional Governor, calling on anyone who might have information that can lead to this kid being found to please come forward and inform the law enforcement agencies accordingly,” he added.

Mandela was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue pair of trouser, and blue sandals.