Campaign to address GBV to be launched

A mass media campaign to address the issue of Gender Based Violence in the country will be launched Thursday.

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology through its Nationhood and National Pride (NNP) programme, Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Child Welfare and the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service will jointly launch the mass media campaign to address the issue of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Namibia.

The campaign by government is a social behavioral change communication (SBCC) aimed at curbing the traumatic increase of GBV incidences in the society, the ministry said in a statement.

“The campaign targeting both men and women between the ages of 18 and 55 years will be officiated by the Hon. Ministers of the above-mentioned Ministries,” they added.