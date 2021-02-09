Ransomware attack cripples NWR’s booking and email server

Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited (NWR) Windhoek server was attacked by ransomware on

on 7 February, the entity announced this week.

This attack resulted in the NWR booking system – Innkeeper and its email server being unresponsive, they said in a statement.

Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director, said that “on Sunday we were unfortunately attacked by a Ransomware. The ransomware negatively affected our booking system and our email server.”

According to Ngwangwama, over the past two days, their IT Team has been hard at rebuilding and restoring our booking system and our email server.

“Thus far, we have been able to restore our booking system; however, our email services should be restored before the end of the week. We would like to thank our clients for their understanding during this period,” he concluded