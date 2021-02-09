Select Page

Ransomware attack cripples NWR’s booking and email server

Posted by | Feb 10, 2021 | ,

Ransomware attack cripples NWR’s booking and email server

Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited (NWR) Windhoek server was attacked by ransomware on
on 7 February, the entity announced this week.

This attack resulted in the NWR booking system – Innkeeper and its email server being unresponsive, they said in a statement.

Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, NWR Managing Director, said that “on Sunday we were unfortunately attacked by a Ransomware. The ransomware negatively affected our booking system and our email server.”

According to Ngwangwama, over the past two days, their IT Team has been hard at rebuilding and restoring our booking system and our email server.

“Thus far, we have been able to restore our booking system; however, our email services should be restored before the end of the week. We would like to thank our clients for their understanding during this period,” he concluded

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

40 guests isolated at Hardap Resort released

40 guests isolated at Hardap Resort released

14 April 2020

Public and private partnerships needed in the ICT space to stimulate skills development

Public and private partnerships needed in the ICT space to stimulate skills development

29 July 2019

Namibia has the best junior chefs

Namibia has the best junior chefs

9 October 2015

New smartphone brands now more appealing

New smartphone brands now more appealing

9 June 2017