Chinese market continues to absorb the bulk of Namibia’s exports

China emerged as the main export market for Namibia, absorbing 38.1% of all goods exported, ahead of South Africa in the second place with13.6% exports during December 2020, according to the country’s statistics agency, (NSA) on Tuesday.

Botswana claimed the third position to account for 8.9% while Belgium and Zambia occupied the fourth and fifth positions with respective shares of 5.5% and 3.9%, according to trade statistics for December 2020 .

The composition of goods exported remained the same mainly comprising of minerals such as non-ferrous metals, non-metallic mineral manufactures, metalliferous ores and metal scrap, said NSA Statistician General Alex Shimuameni.

“Fish together with vegetables and fruit were the only non-mineral products among the top five list of exports,” he added.

Shimuafeni said during the reporting period, Namibia sourced her imports mainly from countries such as South Africa, Zambia, China, DRC and Spain when compared to the list of November 2020.

“These countries supplied Namibia with 76.3% of all import requirements needed by the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shimuafeni said December 2020 saw Namibia’s total merchandise trade declining to the level of N$16 billion, which is 19.7% and 0.5% less than its level of N$20 billion and N$16.1 billion s recorded in November 2020 and December 2019, respectively.