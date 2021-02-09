Fistball league to commence on Saturday

After a three-month break, the new 2021 Bank Windhoek Fistball League kicks off this weekend at the Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC).

The league’s new season will commence with an opening tournament on Saturday, 13 February 2021 at 08:00, at the Coastal town.

Based on the rankings drawn up from the previous National Tournament, the Cup Tournament will see eight teams divided into two groups fighting for top accolades. Participating teams comprise three from Cohen Fistball Club (CFC); a team each from Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS); two from Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW), and another two teams from SFC. While the best two teams in each group advance to the Category A Semi-finals, the third and fourth-placed teams will compete in the Category B semi-finals. As with the National Tournament, three youth teams from SKW and hosts SFC will play against each other. All matches will be contested according to time and not sets.

The reigning Category A cup winners, CFC 1, will hope for another title defence. However, boosted by the returnee Viggo von Scheliha, who has a decade of international experience playing abroad, SKW 1 may have a few upsets going into the tournament.

“The previous finals were always competitive, and we hope for the same come match day,” said Fistball Association media officer, Helmo Minz.

Minz added that if SFC does not qualify for the Category A semi-finals, the hosts have another chance to win the Category B title.

“The fistball players from the coast hold the National Cup and the League Championship title in Category B, and thus, they have a chance to reclaim the bragging rights,” said Minz.

“We foresee the 2021 Bank Windhoek Fistball League to be yet another exciting season since it allows Namibian fistball players to get back in the game and hone their skills after a challenging 2020 season. All the best to every participant,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Hayley Allen.