MTC launches three new ways to stay connected in the ever evolving digital sphere

Digital enabler, MTC last week launched the “Customer Care in The Palm of Your Hands Services,” namely WhatsApp for Business, Webchat, and Facebook Direct Messenger, to innovate, and bring about convenience in telecommunications industry

According to Viv Tuneeko, MTC’s Acting General Manager for Sales and Services, the service is first of its kind locally and will provide customers with instant technical support, customer and sales enquiries 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“We are very excited to be one of the very first companies in mobile telecommunications industry to launch a fully functional WhatsApp for business service in Namibia. MTC strives to provide first class customer service and support across the country. With this innovative WhatsApp service, our customers can now communicate, chat and ask any question they have 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by contacting one of our customer service experts on WhatsApp number +264 811 500 100,” Tuneeko added.

Shedding light on how it works, Tuneeko said that “for WhatsApp instant services, we advise that customers save the number +264 811 500 100 as “MTC Care” on their phones, so that they will always have it with them and enjoy instant response whenever they ask MTC product and services related queries. This instant response to customer queries is extended on Facebook Direct Messenger; and Webchat. This is an automatic screen pop-up which allows customers who visit our website to engage with us instantly.