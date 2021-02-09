MultiChoice Namibia launches Showmax Add to Bill

Beginning 09 February, DStv Premium subscribers can now enjoy the best streaming international series and movies via Showmax at no extra cost, as MultiChoice Namibia introduces its brand new Showmax Add to Bill offering.

Roger Gertze, Managing Director at MultiChoice Namibia said Showmax Add to Bill was launched in response to their customers’ changing consumption patterns as a result of video entertainment services increasingly moving online.

“As an ICT anchor within Namibia, it’s only fitting that we maintain pace with these trends and provide greater access to our existing online entertainment offering. Showmax Add to Bill now makes it easier for DStv subscribers to access these services,” Gertze said.

Compact Plus, Compact, Access and Family customers can add Showmax to their DStv subscription for half the standard Showmax subscription price of N$72.50 by also visiting www.dstvafrica.com, selecting ‘activate’ on the Showmax banner, selecting ‘Add to Bill’, accepting the quotation, choosing between a once-off or recurring payment, selecting their referred payment method (card or EFT), selecting ‘save and pay’, selecting ‘create an account’, and completing the account set-up to start watching Showmax.

Subscribers can link one Showmax account per DStv subscription. In the case of customers being subscribed to more than one DStv package, Showmax can be linked to each package and will be discounted according to either the free or half price offering.

Access to Showmax, even for DStv Premium subscribers receiving the service for free, is not automatic. Active DStv subscribers can activate Showmax on their DStv accounts via the MyDStv app or by visiting www.dstvafrica.com. Accounts cannot be activated via the Showmax website.

Subscribers can register up to five devices on their Showmax account and watch Showmax on a maximum of two devices at the same time. The cost for data or the internet service needed to run Showmax is not included in this offer however, recently launched streaming bundles are available with MTC and is at the customer’s own cost.

“Showmax has secured a stellar programming line-up for February, including ‘The Stand’, an apocalyptic drama based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, season 4 of the critically acclaimed series ‘Fargo’, season 6 of the ever-popular Emmy and Saturn Award-nominated series ‘Bosch’ and the 6-episode British drama series ‘The Bay’, seasons 3 and 4 of the comedy ‘High Maintenance’ as well as 2020 Directors Guild of Canada Award winning apocalyptic drama ‘Utopia Falls’,” Gertze added.