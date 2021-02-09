TransNamib invests in apprenticeships – Over 115 apprenticeship opportunities presented in the last two years

For the past two years, TransNamib has provided over 115 apprenticeship opportunities in the trades such as DE Fitters, Mechanics, Electricians, Track Welders and Boilermakers, TransNamib’s communications manager, Abigail Raubenheimer, said.

These technical skills and programmes are in the format of on the job training, attachment programmes, academic training and internships for periods from 6 months up to 3 years between TransNamib workspace, the TransNamib training school and training institutions.

“TransNamib has since 2018, and despite its limited financial resources invested over N$12 million in providing apprenticeships/traineeship and internships through its various strategic partnerships build with Namibian training and development institutions,” Raubenheimer said.

The company has set up various strategic partnerships to assist in developing the required technical skills to support its 5 year business plan, but also its long term growth prospects.

These strategic partnerships include both technical, financial and administrative support that is being provided with various training institutions such as Namibia Training Authority, Namibia University of Science and Technology, Windhoek Vocational Training Centre and the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology.

Webster Gonzo, Executive in Human Capital added that it has been very difficult to develop opportunities for growth for staff before 2018 as they had a period of 7 years with no human resources developing programmes and therefore the company has a serious deficit in the appropriate skills in many areas within the company.

“We have however focused on various technical programmes and partnerships during the past 24 months to create more capacity for the future development of the company,” Gonzo said.