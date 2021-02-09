Geingob congratulates Moussa Faki on re-election as African Union Commission Chair

The Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union has re-elected Moussa Faki Mahamat as the African Union Commission Chairperson for another four year term from 2021-2024.

The election took place on 6 February 2021 during the ongoing 34thOrdinary Session of the Assembly which is being held virtually due to the containment measures instituted as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Faki will be deputised by Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa from Rwanda, securing the majority of votes in a highly contested position which saw two other female candidates vying for the post. Nsanzabaganwa becomes the first female to occupy the position of the Deputy Chairperson.

The President HE Dr Hage Geingob congratulated Faki and on the re-election, cementing confidence that they will continue to advance Agenda 2063 and the “Africa we want”.

“You can count on Namibia in the collective endeavour of an Africa that is peaceful and prosperous,” Geingob said on Twitter.

Faki sought a second term mandate for the position of AUC Chairperson following the end of his first term tenure (2017-2020). The Chairperson of the AU Commission is elected by the Assembly for a four-year term, renewable once. The Chairperson of the AU Commission is the Chief Executive Officer, legal representative of the AU and the Commission’s Chief Accounting Officer.

Moussa Faki Mahamat and President Hage Geingob during Faki’s official visit to Namibia in May 2018. (Photo: Namibian Presidency)