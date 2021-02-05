Ipinge appointed as President of African Road Maintenance Funds Association

The Chief Executive Officer of the Road Fund Administration, Ali Ipinge, was recently elected as the president of the African Road Maintenance Funds Association, to serve for a two-year period.

Ipinge took over the reins from Souleymane Traore, the Managing Director of the Road Maintenance Fund of Guinea. Prior to this appointment, Ipinge had held the position of 2nd Vice President of the Association since February 2018.

Ipinge expressed his delight at the honour bestowed upon Namibia to lead the Association, adding that the challenges of declining funding from traditional sources such as fuel levies, as well as issues arising from road maintenance backlogs, aged road infrastructure, the increasing cost of road construction materials, amongst others, need a concerted effort from all stakeholders.

He further emphasised that his immediate focus will be to strengthen the institutional capacity of Association, expand policy support to member states and improve stakeholder engagements across the continent.

The African Road Maintenance Funds Association is a 34-member, non-political and non-profit continental body established in Libreville in 2003 as a platform and network for sharing experience, knowledge and information on the best practices of financing road maintenance in Africa.