Katuka Mentorship programme successfully completes 3-day orientation training

Thirty-seven mentors and mentees on Friday completed a three-day Katuka Mentorship programme orientation training that took place in Windhoek.

The training was conducted by well-known human resource specialist Ms Sabine Ruegg from Thalestris Training Consultancy.

A second training session is scheduled to take place during April and the third training session in August. The Katuka Mentorship Programme this year was sponsored by Bank Windhoek with an N$ 85,000 boost

The Katuka programme which was launched by the late Lena Markus in July 2001, former Businesswoman of the Year 2000 in the category Corporate/Professional, aims to empower and encourage entrepreneurs, business and professional women to achieve success in their careers through mentorship by seasoned business and professional women.

“It is a method of advancement, which provides support and training through relationship building. It is about matching a mentee and mentor with a similar personal and professional interest in a process of support, sharing and learning to help entrepreneurs/businesswomen, who want to start up or successfully run or achieve success in their existing field of business and reach their full potential,” said Desèré Lundon-Muller from the Namibia Economist.

Currently in its 20th year, the Katuka Mentorship Programme has already produced significant results in the careers of the participating mentees.

To date 415 entrepreneurs and businesswomen have completed the programme.

Mentors for 2021 are as follows: Abena Tambrescu; Ailly Hangula-Paulino; Annemarie van der Riet; Janet Njembo; Louise Profijt; Olivia Nghaamwa; Rebekka Tangi Amakali; Erika Preuss; Gloria Kapingana; Simonee Mulamata; Dunja Berger; Ritta Khiba; Yamillah Katjirua; Hendrina Hango-Ndakola; Uajorokisa Akwenye; Regina Ambambi; Elke Hanstein.

Mentees for 2021 are as follows:

Abasha Tjipetekera; Belinda Karuaihe; Ebby Avula Hamukwaya; Emma Claasen; Kiselle Clarke; Ksveria Hambabi; Leena Iipumbu; Mariana Shaakumeni; Martha Kanyemba; Martha Kautanevali

Ndeshi Kakwambi; Nelly Mwawedange; Olivia Mwanyekange; Ravioli Kooper; Roselda Jantjies; Saara Niitenge; Selma Benjamin; Twakondja Povanhu.