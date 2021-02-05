Human-wildlife conflict incidents cost government millions

By Clifton Movirongo.

During last year, human-wildlife conflict incidents were on a rise with a recorded total number of 813 livestock comprising 413 cattle, 12 donkeys, 234 goats and 154 sheep all killed by wild animals.

This is according to the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Hon Pohamba Shifeta who added that wild animals also wreaked havoc by causing damages to crops.

“3450 hectares were damaged by wild animals consisting of elephants with 3346 hectares, 55 hectares by buffaloes and 49 by hippos,” said the minister.

He added that one person was injured by a baboon, 6 by buffaloes, one by an elephant, one by a hippo, three by leopards, and two by lions. On a sad note, two fatalities were reported, all caused by crocodiles.

“N$ 5,046,801 was paid out by the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism through the Game Product Trust Fund to individuals, farmers and conservancies for livestock loss, crop damages, injuries to people and loss of life under the Human Wildlife Conflict Self Reliance Scheme,” Shifeta revealed.

“I thank all the staff members of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism who are involved in assisting communities and farmers in reducing human wildlife conflict. I equally thank our personnel involved from NDF, NAMPOL, NCIS, Prosecution authority and a combined team of intelligence services Blue Rhino and Anti poaching Unit’s different sub-units (Intelligence services and Dog unit),” he added.

“I would also like to thank all members of Ministerial Committee on Wildlife Protection and Law Enforcement and I urge you to do more with the little resources at your disposal,” concluded the minister.