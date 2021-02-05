Namibia aims high in upcoming U20 AFCON

NFA – Namibia will go as far as possible in the 2021 African Cup of Nations U-20 tournament that kicks off on 14 February in Mauritania.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, Young Warriors Coach James Britz states that the team’s target is to go all the way at the championships and do the nation proud.

“We will be making a debut and for us is to make more history with this group of players. We did well at Cosafa last year losing in the final and now it’s another chance for us to the do the nation proud”.

Britz added that it won’t be easy given the nations they will face but he believe in his charges.

“We have so much talent in this team and we have worked so hard to get here. The boys will do their best and show the world what they can do,” stated Britz.

The coach revealed that they kept the core of the COSAFA Finalists and during December brought in 20 players from the regions and 10 of those have made the list of 29 which will be reduced to 26 before the team travels on Saturday to Mauritania.

“We still waiting for COVID-19 results and reduce the team to 26. We know that for mental and physical strength we need to keep the core of the COSAFA team and with the few additions we can only get strong. It will be a new environment and you need to be focused and ready, hence we kept the boys from COSAFA”.

Football Association Secretary General, Franco Cosmos explained that the team will depart Saturday and have two stop overs in Ethiopia and Mali before reaching Mauritania on Sunday.

“It’s mandatory for each team to arrive there days before first game and our boys play on 15 February we felt it’s necessary to get there earlier to acclimatise and play two friendlies”, Cosmos said.

Namibia are in Group B together with another debutants Tunisia and Central African Republic as well as regulars Burkina Faso.

The tournament will start on 14 February and ends on 4 March.

The 29 Young Warriors : Tully Nashixua, Immanuel Hamunyela, Denzil Narib, Pitsi Ameb, Romeo Amon, Xavier Mcclune, Edmar Kamatuka, Carl Tjipe Karuuombe,Rio Goagoseb, Ronin Brendt, Amazing Kandjii (Khomas), Steven Damaseb, Prins Tjiueza, Promise Gurirab, Herman Uwuseb, Tuhafeni Ananias, Gerson Paulus(Erongo), Ngazikue Kandetu, Ruhuka Ngatangwe(Omaheke), Mwanyekange Matheus (Omusati), Josef Erastus(Oshana), Juninho Jantze (Hardap), Eubrahim Apollus (Kharas), Giovani Kaninab, Gonzales Tsuseb (Kunene), Ngero Katua, Garere Damaseb, Jovane Narib, Phillip Joseph (Otjozondjupa).