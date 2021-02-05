Select Page

Namibia nominates Cuban medics for 2021 Nobel prize

Posted by | Feb 4, 2021 |

The government has unanimously affirmed a decision to nominate the Henry Reeve International Cuban Medical Brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for its extensive work of exporting medical skills for the benefit of communities across the world.

While the Brigade has been extensively involved in providing support to countries across the world since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the work around fighting global pandemics is not new to the Brigade.

Previously, the Brigade also worked to combat Ebola in West Africa in 2014 and had focused support for the people of Haiti when they experienced a Cholera epidemic in 2010.

Director of Information and Research in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Bertha Amakali said the country recognizes this as a consistent commitment to acknowledging health as a fundamental right and providing support in emergency situations with full appreciation for the risks humanitarian crises pose to peace and development.

“Cuba has displayed global citizenship par excellence by espousing international solidarity despite the economic and financial embargo which severely constrains the country and this makes the Brigade worthy of Namibia’s nomination,” Amakali said.

To this end, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation on 15 December 2020, fulfilled all requirements of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and submitted the nomination.

As of May 1, over 1,450 Cuban medical personnel were fighting COVID-19 in 22 countries. Namibia joins various nations, including neighbouring South Africa, in this nomination.

 

